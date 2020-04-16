Coronavirus: Malaysian in car tries to flee cops, runs out of fuel and arrested with girlfriend

ALOR GAJAH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian man taking his girlfriend out on a "date" during the movement control order (MCO) ended up in a high-speed chase before being arrested by the police in Melaka state.

The officer in charge of Melaka's Alor Gajah district, Superintendent Arshad Abu, said the 25-year-old suspect was detained together with his girlfriend after a 15km chase from Rembia town to Taman Angkasa Nuri in the 7pm incident on Sunday (April 12).

Under the MCO, all Malaysians are to stay indoors unless they are essential workers going to and from their workplaces, or going to and from buying groceries or food.

Police and the army have mounted roadblocks across the country to ensure compliance with the movement curbs.

A video of the police chase was uploaded on the Star's website.

Supt Arshad said the couple was first spotted at a traffic light junction by a police patrol unit.

"My men ordered the couple to pull over after they committed a traffic offence by beating the traffic light. "However, they fled and a high-speed chase ensued," he said on Tuesday (April 14).

Supt Arshad said police managed to detain both of them after their car ran out of fuel at Taman Angkasa Nuri. He said the man was found to have a previous criminal record relating to drug abuse, while his 19-year-old girlfriend had no police record.

Supt Arshad said the man claimed he wanted to spend time with his girlfriend after being unable to see her during the MCO, which is into its 30th day on Thursday (April 16).

He added that the couple has been remanded for four days from Monday (April 13).

Supt Arshad said the incident is being investigated under Rule 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.