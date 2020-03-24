Coronavirus: Malaysian minister celebrates son's birthday in isolation as a precaution

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has decided to celebrate the fifth birthday of his son in self-isolation after the country put in place the restricted movement order (RMO) to stem the growing number of coronavirus cases.

"Happy fifth birthday, my little lion man. Because Papa has to go out for work, Papa has decided to self-isolate when coming home," he wrote on his Instagram account on Monday (March 23).

"That's to keep you and everyone else safe (especially grandma!).

"It makes Papa sad that I can't hug you and kiss you today, and that we can only see each other through the window. When you grow up, I'll tell you all about how everyone in the world had to play their part to help each other. Love you, my Raif," he added.

Mr Khairy's post has received over 91,000 likes and drew positive remarks from people, who praised him for being a role model in complying with the two-week RMO period.

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also wrote an encouraging message on Mr Khairy's post.

"Happy Birthday to the Little Man. May ALLAH Bless you and your family. Best wishes," said Tunku Ismail.

Malaysia announced nationwide curbs last week after 190 new coronavirus cases were detected the previous day, nearly doubling the number of existing cases to 428 then.

Since the RMO was imposed last Wednesday, Malaysia has avoided an exponential increase in cases as seen in some other countries, which the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said "likely shows the order has positive results".

But new cases continue to number over 100 daily, and the past week has seen the first 14 deaths recorded in Malaysia.