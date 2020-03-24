Coronavirus: Malaysian girl, 6, admonishes errant adults to 'stay at home'

KUALA LUMPUR - A video of a six-year-old Malaysian girl admonishing those who defied the country's restricted movement order (RMO) has gone viral on social media.

Amanda Wanda Bell, better known as 'Wanda Bell', was seen on a three minute 19 seconds video uploaded on her Facebook page scolding "stubborn people" for refusing to adhere to the authorities' instruction to remain at home during the RMO period.

She also expressed appreciation for hospital staff who were working hard battling the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the video has garnered over 33,000 views and more than 800 shares.

"There are still people who are stubborn... they are not good listeners. Wanda (referring to herself) is giving advice here (on Facebook) because I myself am staying at home," she told national news agency Bernama.

"Wanda is not scolding the adults... but Wanda does not want people to get sick as they might infect Wanda and others. So, they should not roam around."

Her "stern" but cute admonishment has drawn praises from commentators, with many saying they will listen to her advice and stay at home.

"Listen to this.. I am staying at home," said Ms Nora Lanin.

Some even said despite her young age, she is smarter than some adults.

"This little child is so intelligent..please listen to this, you stubborn people," said Ms Alice Tan.

Malaysia announced nationwide curbs on Monday last week after 190 new coronavirus cases were detected the previous day, nearly doubling the number of existing cases to 428 then.

Since the RMO was imposed last Wednesday, Malaysia has avoided an exponential increase in cases as seen in some other countries, which the Prime Minister said "likely shows the order has positive results".

But new cases continue to number over 100 daily, and the past week has seen the first 14 deaths recorded in Malaysia.