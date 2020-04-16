Coronavirus: Malaysian cops break up birthday party with 13 arrested

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)- A birthday bash at an apartment in Penang came to an abrupt end when police arrested 13 youths for defying Malaysia's movement control order (MCO).

One of them, believed to be celebrating his birthday, rented the apartment unit in Jalan Pangkor for the private party.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the place during a routine MCO patrol in the area at about 12.30am on Wednesday (April 15) and arrested all the male youths, aged between 19 and 26.

George Town police chief Soffian Santong said the youths were found consuming alcohol when police raided the unit.

"One of them told the police during interrogation that he had rented the unit for RM150 (S$49.20) per night and invited his friends to the party to celebrate his birthday, " he said.

The youths will be investigated under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations 2020, and Section 269 of the Penal Code.

They were also remanded for one day.

Malaysia on Wednesday recorded 85 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 14. This takes the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5,072.

It also reported one new death, bringing the toll death toll to 83.

The country is currently on the third phase of MCO, which is scheduled to end on April 28.