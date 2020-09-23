Malaysia unveils additional $3.3 billion Covid-19 economic stimulus measures

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Wednesday (Sept 23) an additional economic stimulus package worth RM10 billion (S$3.29 billion) in a bid to help industries and citizens badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme includes RM7 billion in cash aid, assistance for small businesses and a wage subsidy scheme, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

The announcement comes as Mr Muhyiddin faces a challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who on Wednesday said he had secured a strong majority in parliament to form a new government.

This is a developing story.