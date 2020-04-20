Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 36 new infections

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysian health authorities on Monday (April 20) reported 36 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs on movement and business to contain the spread of the pandemic a month ago.

The new cases bring the cumulative total to 5,425 cases.

The health ministry reported no new deaths on Monday, keeping total fatalities at 89.

The ministry said on Twitter that 98 patients had recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged. Monday is the eighth consecutive day that there were more discharged patients than new cases.

Malaysia is into its 33rd day of the movement control order (MCO) which will end on April 28, unless it is extended again.

