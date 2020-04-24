Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 88 new cases to bring total 5,691, death toll at 96

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia reported 88 more Covid-19 cases on Friday (April 24), bringing the total number of infections to 5,691.

There was one new coronavirus fatality, taking Malaysia's death toll to 96.

The Health Ministry's director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at his daily media briefing that Malaysia also discharged 121 more patients in the same 24-hour span, which means 3,663 patients have recovered from Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 64.36 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are only 1,932 active cases being currently treated at the country's health facilities.

There are also 41 patients being treated in intensive care units, with 18 of them on ventilator support.

On the new death, Dr Noor Hisham said the 96th fatality is a 61-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problems.

He was a close contact of a patient who had a travel history to Indonesia.

He had been receiving treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital since March 31 and died at 2.29am on Friday.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Malaysia is currently in its 38th day of the movement control order (MCO).

On Thursday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO would be extended by two more weeks to May 12. The MCO was first imposed on March 18, and Thursday's announcement was the third extension of the stay-at-home order.