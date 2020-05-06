Coronavirus: Jailed Malaysian woman decries 'double standards' in sentencing of Zahid's daughter

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian single mother who spent eight days in jail for breaching the government's movement curbs has questioned why the daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his son-in-law were sentenced to just a RM800 fine (S$263) each for the same offence.

"Why are there these double standards? I need an explanation for this, " B. Lisa Christina said in her Facebook post on Tuesday (May 4).

Ms Lisa, who lives in a fifth-floor apartment unit, was arrested by police after she went to buy a packet drink and stopped to chat with three loitering Indonesians.

She who was initially sentenced to 30 days in jail, but had her sentence reduced to a RM1,000 fine.

She pointed out that the fines given to Zahid's daughter, Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and son-in-law Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff were lower than hers.

"During the eight days in jail, I felt so shattered because I was unable to see my son and felt so embarrassed. I even had to borrow RM1,000 from my mother to settle the fine, " Ms Lisa posted on Facebook.

She added that she read on Tuesday (May 5) that Nurulhidayah and Saiful Nizam were given a RM800 fine "for an even bigger offence".

The breach by Zahid's daughter came to light after Nurulhidayah posted on Instagram on April 20 pictures of herself and her husband visiting Deputy Environment Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad and separately, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

The issue of alleged double standards on how the authorities have dealt with those who violated the movement control order(MCO) have been raised by the public on social media and by the Bar Council in the last few weeks.

Thousands of Malaysians were thrown into jail while awaiting trials, after being caught at roadblocks for breaking the MCO.

Yet many have pointed out at two deputy ministers, a Perak state Cabinet member and the Terengganu menteri besar were pictured in separate events sitting and standing close to others - breaching the government's social distancing rules - but were not similarly thrown into jail.

The police instead launched at least two weeks of investigations before deciding to slap a fine on one deputy minister and the Perak official.

There was no action on the Terengganu chief minister after investigations.

Malaysia's Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 carries a maximum fine of RM1,000, six months' imprisonment, or both, if convicted.