Coronavirus: Indonesia, Russia to temporarily stop food imports from China

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia will temporarily stop food and beverage imports from China as a precaution to prevent the coronavirus spreading to the South-east Asian country, Indonesia's trade minister said on Monday (Feb 3).

Mr Agus Suparmanto told reporters the measure would be put in place soon and would remain in place until "the virus problem has ended".

China is Indonesia's biggest trade partner. The South-east Asian country imports garlic and fruit, among other food items and beverages, from China.

Meanwhile, Russia’s second-largest food retailer Magnit said on Monday it is suspending fruit and vegetable imports from China due to the spread of the coronavirus and logistical complications, the RIA news agency reported.

Since the start of the year, Magnit said it has started importing certain products from Israel, Morocco and Turkey instead of China and increased purchases from Russian suppliers, to replace Chinese imports.

Magnit does not expect the supply chain changes to have any noticeable impact on consumer prices, RIA reported.