Coronavirus: Indonesia to ban entry to visitors from six European countries, Iran

Cleaning workers, wearing protective suits, spray disinfectant inside the cabin of a Lion Air's Boeing 737-800 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 17, 2020.
Published
1 hour ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia will prohibit the entry and transit of visitors from six European countries plus Iran from March 20 due to coronavirus concerns, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday (March 17).

For the next month, all travellers who wish to visit Indonesia will also have to obtain a health certificate from their home countries and must apply for a visa from Indonesian missions, the ministry said in a statement.

Restrictions for travellers from China and South Korea's Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk-do province remain in place, the ministry said.

 

