Coronavirus: Indonesia reports highest one-day virus deaths as new cases soar

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Indonesia reported the largest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak of the coronavirus as new confirmed cases continued to climb in the world's fourth-most populous nation.

The death toll from the pandemic jumped to 280 with 40 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, Achmad Yurianto, a spokesman for government's Covid-19 task force, said in a televised news conference on Thursday (April 9).

The number of new cases surged by 337, the highest since the country reported its first case in early March, taking total infections to 3,293 .

A total of 30 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 252.

