Uncertainty swirls even as Vietnam gears up to welcome tourists

With the clock ticking towards Vietnam's earlier announced reopening to international tourists on March 15, the government is yet to confirm which groups of travellers would be granted visas on arrival.

The country's tourism ministry, meanwhile, has disagreed with the health ministry over new safety protocols for an industry worth $45 billion annually before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ambiguity has been unsettling for the tourism industry, which is also grappling with a shortfall of workers after many left for more secure careers over the past two years.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the tourism industry shed 70 per cent to 80 per cent of its employees in 2020 after borders were shut due to fears over virus transmission.

In the southern province of Kien Giang alone, the industry has lost 40 per cent of its workers and needs to recruit some 7,000 more to serve tourists once full demand bounces back.

"Many tourism workers have changed their careers. They have gained a stable income, so see no need to return to tourism," Mr Bui Quoc Thai, director of Kien Giang Tourism Department, told The Sunday Times. "They have developed a mentality that is averse to risk and change."

As a result, the province is grappling with a high percentage of untrained tourism staff, he said.

Kien Giang province is home to Phu Quoc island, one of the few localities that the government opened to travellers on package tours under a trial programme launched in November.

During this pilot phase, the government drew about 11,000 foreign travellers from November to last month, a minuscule proportion of the 18 million who arrived in 2019 before the pandemic.

Today, entry to Vietnam is limited mostly to foreigners who go there for work.

Mr Seif Hamdy, general manager of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in central Vietnam, said that there is a "crunch of talent" in the industry.