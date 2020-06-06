Coronavirus: Barber shops, night markets in Malaysia allowed to reopen from next week

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Barber shops, hairdressing salons and beauty parlours in Malaysia can resume operations next Wednesday (June 10), said senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said open markets, morning markets, night markets and bazaars can resume operation on June 15.

However, operators, traders, and customers must follow stringent standard operation procedure to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

He also said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would update the public on Sunday on the decision made on the status of the current conditional movement control order.

