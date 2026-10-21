Coral reef health at Malaysia’s Tioman, Redang islands worsening due to rising sea temperatures

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Monitoring by the Fisheries Department at 32 islands in Malaysia’s marine parks found serious environmental pressure and worsening reef health at six islands.

KUALA LUMPUR – Rising sea temperatures of up to 35 deg C have caused increased coral deaths and bleaching at six popular island destinations in Malaysia, including Redang, Perhentian and Tioman.

Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu told Parliament that monitoring by the Fisheries Department at 32 islands in Malaysia’s marine parks found serious environmental pressure and worsening reef health at six islands.

They are Redang, Perhentian, Kapas and Tenggol in Terengganu, Tioman in Pahang and Payar in Kedah.

“Monitoring found a drop in live coral cover and a higher rate of coral deaths after bleaching, caused by sea-surface temperatures reaching between 32 deg C and 35 deg C,” he said in a written parliamentary reply on Oct 20.

Mohamad said coral reefs are important marine habitats, providing shelter and breeding grounds for sea life, while supporting the country’s fisheries resources.

He said the ministry is carrying out a climate action plan for the fisheries sector for 2024 to 2030, which includes efforts to reduce the effects of climate change on coral reefs.

A total of RM4 million (S$1.2 million) has been allocated under the 13th Malaysia Plan for the initiative, including programmes to restore damaged marine habitats.

The ministry has also gazetted 29,844.08 sq km of Malaysian waters as Marine Protected Areas as at June . This is 5.54% of the target to protect 10% of the country’s waters by 2030.

Mohamad said the government was also strengthening enforcement under the Fisheries Act 1985 against activities that damage coral reefs.

These include taking corals, dumping pollutants, destroying marine habitats and anchoring vessels in prohibited ways within marine parks and marine reserves without written permission.

Mohamad was responding to questions from MP Ahmad Amzad Mohamed, who wanted to know about the health of the country’s coral reef ecosystems and measures to protect areas facing high ecological pressure. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK