Cooperation between Umno, DAP possible, say analysts

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi insisted at his party's annual assembly over the weekend that it would not form an alliance with the Democratic Action Party (DAP), its long-time nemesis.

Apart from rejecting the notion of working with the Chinese-based DAP - often portrayed by Umno as anti-Malay and anti-Islam - Zahid said Umno would not be working either with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, or with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

"I need to reaffirm our stance in the face of the general election," he said in his policy speech on Sunday. "We will stick to the decision of the Supreme Council, namely, no Bersatu, no Anwar and no DAP."

Bersatu is the lead party in Perikatan Nasional, Malaysia's governing coalition.

On the flip side, the DAP has often portrayed Umno as a racial, corrupt-ridden party that its supporters could never back.

DAP leaders insisted again recently that it would not work with Umno if this included leaders who are currently on trial for corruption.

"If you are working with former prime minister Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, I don't think I am interested," DAP senator Liew Chin Tong told The Malaysian Reserve news group last week.

Yet, with no one party or alliance seen able to command enough seats in the 222-strong Parliament to form a strong, stable government at the next general election, analysts say the possibility of Umno and DAP working together cannot be ruled out.

The next nationwide election is expected to be called later this year.

"The chances of DAP working with Umno is very high. They will work together on one issue, which is to pull down the Muhyiddin administration," Professor James Chin of the University of Tasmania told The Straits Times.

Last December, Umno and DAP worked together to vote out Perak Menteri Besar Faizal Azumu, the deputy president of Bersatu.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said on March 18 that the party is aware that no single political party can form a government alone.

"Whether we like it or not, we have to form a coalition in order to form a government. How this new coalition will be formed will very much depend on the results of the next general election."

If there is no clear winner, he said, "then there will be a need to think about forming new partnerships and finding a new coalition to form a stable government".

Zahid, too, despite his battle cry, spoke about a "political reset" after the polls on Sunday.

"Is it something impossible for Umno and its political partners to build a political reset which will paint a new political landscape in this country?"

Major U-turns to work with seemingly intractable enemies have been a feature in Malaysian politics in recent years.

Umno and then bitter rival Parti Islam SeMalaysia shocked everyone when they decided to work together from 2015 in the name of Malay-Muslim unity.

Another major reset occurred in 2016 when the DAP and Datuk Seri Anwar, who was in jail, agreed to work with long-time bogeyman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, to topple Najib.

Analysts say party leaders had better start working now to garner support from their voters.

"To prevent their own grassroot's backlash against their post-election coalition, the two parties (Umno and DAP) must reduce their antagonism starting from now," political scientist Wong Chin-Huat told ST.

"By talking more about concrete policies instead of abstract principles, the two parties can find compromises much easier without looking opportunistic and inconsistent."