Cooking oil 'like gold now' in Indonesia

Besides food vendors like Mr Sumarno, many micro, small-and medium-sized enterprises, as well as households in the country, are facing similar problems caused by the shortage of cooking oil at traditional markets, grocery stores and other retail outlets.

Several weeks ago, Ms Sutini, who sells cooked food in Bogor, West Java, scrapped her favourite brand of cooking oil, which she described as clear-looking and can be used for repeated frying, after its price rose to more than 20,000 rupiah per litre.

Since then, she has taken to buying any brand with a lower price.

The mother of two needs four litres of oil daily to cook 15 types of food, including empal (fried beef) and tempe (soya bean cake).

She has to get her husband and domestic maids to help buy the oil at nearby convenience stores due to the limit of one two-litre pouch a person.

"It's like gold now," she told ST. "There's only little supply, so every time a new batch (of cooking oil) comes, it runs out very quickly."

Ms Sutini, who goes by one name - like many Indonesians - has opted not to raise the prices of her food despite the surging costs of other commodities such as chilli.

"At least I can still make a profit, although it's not much," she said.

Faced with the soaring prices, the government has stepped in, from setting a one-price policy on the sale of cooking oil - at 14,000 rupiah per litre - to making it mandatory for palm oil producers to allocate one-fifth of their output for domestic consumers at fixed prices, to capping retail prices.

The latest measures, which may ease inflationary pressures caused by the oil shortage from November to January, took effect on Feb 1. But the desired impact on consumers remains to be seen.

In observing 34 provinces recently, The Indonesian Ombudsman found panic buying by consumers, as well as hoarding of the oil.

It also found that cooking oil is being diverted from modern retail outlets to traditional markets, where it is difficult to monitor its price and availability.

"Hopefully, the food stability task force can move quickly to tackle this," said Ombudsman member Yeka Hendra Fatika. The food stability task force monitors the supply and demand as well as the prices of staple food items, such as rice, sugar and cooking oil, across Indonesia.

Last week, the Indonesian Consumers Foundation initiated an online petition to demand that the Business Competition Supervisory Commission investigate alleged cartel practices through price fixing by four major cooking oil producers.

Ms Eet, the owner of a grocery stall at Palmerah market in Central Jakarta, said that although she managed to buy cooking oil from different distributors the past two weeks, selling it at the government-set prices, supply remains limited.

"It's still uncertain if I can get (the oil) next week," she said.

The Trade Ministry's director-general for domestic trade, Mr Oke Nurwan, said that the prices of cooking oil have yet to stabilise as the commodity sold at government-set prices is still not being distributed evenly across Indonesia's provinces.

"The people are advised not to go into panic buying. The government will continue to ensure the availability of cooking oil at retail price ceilings," he said.