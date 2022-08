The indigenous West Kalimantan people have been using kratom, a controversial herbal supplement with psychoactive properties, for centuries to treat cough, pain, depression and improve sexual performance.

In the US - where kratom is a US$1.2 billion (S$1.7 billion) industry - the herb has widely been used as a natural painkiller and to lessen symptoms of opiate withdrawals. The dried leaves are sold in smoke shops and online in the form of loose "tea" leaves, powder or pills.