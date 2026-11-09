Continuous heavy rain set to hit east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah until Nov 11

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In Terengganu, the same warning is in effect for almost the entire state, covering Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Kemaman, Marang, Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued continuous rain warnings at the severe and alert levels for several areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Sabah, effective until Nov 11.

MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said in a statement that analysis of weather forecast models indicated that a monsoon surge was expected to enter the country’s region until Nov 11.

He added that the situation could result in continuous heavy rain, particularly along the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and eastern Sabah.

In an updated statement as at 8.30am on Nov 9, he said a continuous rain warning at the severe level had been issued for five districts in Kelantan – Bachok, Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Pasir Mas and Pasir Puteh.

In Terengganu, the same warning is in effect for almost the entire state, covering Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Kemaman, Marang, Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus.

Meanwhile, a continuous rain warning at the alert level had been issued for four districts in Kelantan – Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Jeli – as well as Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu.

In Pahang, the areas covered by the alert warning were Kuantan, Pekan, Rompin and Jerantut, while in Sabah, they included Kudat, Paitan, Telupid, Labuk and Sugut, Sandakan and Kinabatangan. BERNAMA