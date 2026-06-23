Concrete canopy collapses from abandoned building in Bangkok, days after fatal incident

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The incident occurred near a well-known restaurant in Wat Bowon Niwet subdistrict, an area often packed with residents, pedestrians and tourists.

– A third-floor concrete canopy collapsed from an abandoned commercial building in Dinso Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on the morning of June 23 , prompting emergency crews to seal off the area amid concerns that more of the structure could give way.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The incident occurred near a well-known restaurant in Wat Bowon Niwet subdistrict, a busy old-town area often packed with residents, pedestrians and tourists.

Residents alert Rama 199 after collapse

The Rama 199 Radio Centre Facebook page reported at 9.13am local time on June 23 that it received an alert from local residents about a serious structural collapse involving a commercial building in Dinso Road.

Firefighters and rescue personnel from the Phu Khao Thong Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to the scene with equipment to inspect the damaged structure and secure the surrounding area.

By 9.20am local time , emergency crews had arrived and found that a large concrete canopy on the third floor had collapsed, leaving exposed electrical wires and steel reinforcement bars hanging from the building.

Area sealed off as hazard zone

An initial inspection found that the building was unoccupied at the time of the collapse. Officials said no pedestrians were beneath the structure when the concrete fell, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

Emergency responders cordoned off the area and put up warning signs to prevent members of the public and vehicles from entering the hazard zone. The measure was taken because parts of the remaining structure could still be unstable.

District officials have been contacted to conduct a detailed structural assessment and determine what further safety measures are required.

Incident follows fatal collapse near Wat Traimit

The Dinso Road collapse came just three days after a separate incident near Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan temple in Charoen Krung Road on June 20, when a concrete slab from an old building fell, killing one man and damaging several cars. Officials and rescue workers sealed off the area while checks were carried out on the building’s condition.

The latest incident has renewed concern over ageing and abandoned buildings in Bangkok’s old districts, where deteriorating structures can pose risks to pedestrians, residents and nearby businesses. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK