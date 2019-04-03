Concerns over no-shows, fake news

GOLPUT MOVEMENT
- Golput is short for golongan putih, a guerrilla movement that started as a protest against rigged elections in Indonesia during the New Order era.
- Today, the term is typically used as slang, meaning to abstain from voting or to invalidate one's ballot.
- Yesterday, about 50 members of the Committee for Alternative Politics gathered outside the General Elections Commission to advocate that golput be made a legitimate choice for voters unhappy with the current crop of political parties in the April 17 elections.
- A recent survey said about 30 per cent of respondents plan to golput. If true, this will mean the upcoming polls could see the highest proportion of no-shows at an election since the fall of Suharto in 1998.
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL
- The spread of fake news is one key concern during the polls.
- President Joko Widodo, campaigning in Palembang in South Sumatra yesterday, posted on Instagram an image with the words "Stop Hoax".
- The Communications and Information Ministry this week said that of more than 1,200 "fake news" items detected between last August and last month, 130 were related to the presidential candidates and political parties.
- Today, Mr Joko will be in Central Java. His rival Prabowo Subianto will be campaigning in Medan, North Sumatra.
WHAT DO SURVEYS SHOW?
- Mr Joko and his running-mate Ma'ruf Amin remain on course for an election victory, according to two surveys released yesterday.
- But one of the results shows Mr Joko's lead over Mr Prabowo fell slightly last month.
- Mr Joko has the support of 56.5 per cent of respondents, down slightly by 0.5 percentage point from February, while his opponent gained by the same margin to take 43.5 per cent, according to the latest Roy Morgan Poll.
- While the latest results show that the incumbent is still on track to be re-elected, it also confirms a previous survey by Kompas newspaper last month that showed Mr Prabowo and his running mate Sandiaga Uno gaining momentum, with the polls set to open in two weeks.