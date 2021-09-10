Concern over rising cases in highly vaccinated Sarawak

A surge in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, one of Malaysia's most vaccinated states, is causing concern as the country prepares to transition to the disease being declared endemic at the end of next month.

Sarawak, a state in Borneo that has fully vaccinated 87.9 per cent of its adult population against Covid-19, has emerged as the worst-hit state, even as infections taper off in the country's biggest urban centre, the Klang Valley, amid a massive nationwide vaccination campaign.

Home to more than 2.6 million people, Sarawak had one of the fastest vaccination rates at the onset of Malaysia's inoculation programme as it was preparing to hold a legislative election in the middle of this year. The state polls have been postponed to early next year.

Sarawak recorded 3,118 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, 16 per cent of the 19,307 daily case tally reported nationwide.

"We are not sure what is driving the transmissions," newly appointed Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said during a press conference yesterday.

He said that dealing with the situation in Sarawak would provide a playbook for the other states as the country prepares to reopen the economy and live with Covid-19 while managing its healthcare system.

Mr Khairy said that one possibility for the increased transmissions could be the waning effect of the vaccines administered. The elderly in Sawarak's population had received their Covid-19 jabs more than four months ago.

Malaysia on Wednesday hit a major milestone, with 50.5 per cent of its 32.7 million population fully vaccinated against the disease.

About 64.1 per cent of the country's population have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Malaysia uses another yardstick in deciding when to slowly reopen its economy: measuring the level of full vaccination among only the adult population.

As at Wednesday, 70.5 per cent of adults in the country have been fully inoculated.

The surge in Sarawak is also worrying when viewed from another angle: More deaths among those who have been vaccinated have been reported in the state.

In the first week of this month, more than half of the deaths in Sarawak involved fully vaccinated individuals, the vast majority of them with comorbidities and above the age of 60.

Mr Khairy said that in comparison, only 0.009 per cent of Malaysia's fully vaccinated population had succumbed to the virus, with more than 80 per cent of the victims over the age of 60 and having comorbidities.

Most economic activities are currently allowed in Sarawak, which is already in phase three of its reopening.

Meanwhile, the Klang Valley region encompassing Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor, once the nation's epicentre for Covid-19, will from today be moving to a more relaxed second phase of Malaysia's four-stage Covid-19 exit strategy, the government announced earlier this week.

As at Wednesday, 98.4 per cent of the Klang Valley's adult population were fully vaccinated.

Mr Khairy expects the whole country to move to phase four, a total reopening of the economy, at the end of next month.

Malaysia currently has 248,676 active Covid-19 patients, with 83.7 per cent of them serving home quarantine. The rest are in designated quarantine facilities or in hospitals. Malaysia has recorded 1.9 million Covid-19 cases and 19,163 deaths so far.