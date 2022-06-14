Colourful crowns

Bright floral props add a pop of colour to performers' costumes in a parade at the 44th Bali Art Festival in Denpasar, Bali, on Sunday.

The Indonesian resort island is banking on the month-long festival to revive its tourism and creative arts sectors, as part of efforts to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival ends on July 10. This year's edition is themed "Danu Kerthi: Huluning Amreta", which roughly translates as "water is the source of life".

As many as 16,150 artists and 200 creative studios, groups and art communities are said to be involved in the festival, with artists and creatives from other parts of Indonesia also participating.

The annual festival coincides with two other events: the Bali World Cultural Celebrations, which ends on June 25; and the art appreciation event Jantra Tradisi Bali, which will run from June 20 to July 26.

The festival was first held in 1979 under the leadership of then-governor Ida Bagus Mantra. It lasted approximately two months that year, from June 20 to Aug 23.