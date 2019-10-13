Cold front set to invade Thailand over next few months

BANGKOK • It will be an uncommonly chilly year-end for Thailand as a cold front sweeps the region, sending temperatures tumbling.

Even the capital Bangkok - where temperatures in the past week have been above 30 deg C - may see the mercury drop to 15 to 17 deg C in December and January, according to the country's Meteorological Department.

The cold front, which last week hit northern Thailand, is expected to bring rain and chilly weather to the northern and north-eastern parts of the country in particular, it said.

Chiang Rai, Sakhon Kakhon and Nakhon Phanom in the north and north-east, for instance, could see lows of 7 to 9 deg C, while Chiang Mai may experience temperatures between 12 and 14 deg C.

More intense cold fronts from China are expected later this month through February.

The weatherman added that the lowest temperatures are likely to come between late December and mid-January.