Coalition parties lock horns over candidates for Sabah state polls

KOTA KINABALU - Parties from both sides of Malaysia's political divide remained at loggerheads on Wednesday (Sept 9) night over who to field for the Sabah state polls, spurred by internal rivalries just days ahead of nominations.

In the one corner, parties allied to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) camp have not been able to agree on the best man to lead the state government if they win at the state election on Sept 26, with at least three candidates in the running.

Umno, the largest party in PN, appeared to have left out its influential former chief minister Musa Aman from its list of candidates, according to Sabah Umno chief and Tan Sri Musa's rival Bung Moktar Radin.

This announcement, just hours before PN was to reveal its candidate list, set its leaders including the premier scrambling to resolve the impasse, The Straits Times has learnt.

"Other Umno leaders just don't have the same resources as Musa does to help us win across the state," a PN leader with knowledge of the matter told ST.

Tan Sri Musa was Sabah's chief minister for 15 years until the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) pact was ousted in 2018.

Meanwhile Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which is led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin, has also put up Hajiji Noor as its candidate to lead the state government.

Another faction allied to PN, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Rakyat Sabah (STAR) was also involved in the heated negotiations. Its chief Jeffrey Kitingan flew back to Kota Kinabalu from Kuala Lumpur late Wednesday for a final round of talks after his party was not allotted at least 15 out of the 73 available seats he demanded in an ultimatum issued on Monday.

"We hope that by this evening, we will get things done," he told reporters upon his arrival.

Discussions are equally fraught at the rival camp.

Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is insisting on contesting in 14 wards, six more than the number of seats it ran in in 2018. This puts it on a collision path with its state-grown ally Parti Warisan Sabah.

"This increase is reasonable given the number of seats in the assembly has increased from 60 to 73," said Sabah PKR information chief Simsudin Sidek.

ST understands that Warisan had, in fact, wanted PKR to run in fewer seats, as the latter's machinery in the state has been weakened since deputy president Azmin Ali left in February to be part of the PN government.

Warisan president and former Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal and Datuk Seri Anwar are also rivals at federal level, with both men vying to be the opposition's prime minister candidate in the next national election which is widely-expected to be held by early next year.

The Sabah state poll was triggered after Mr Musa drew defecting assemblymen to his camp, leaving Datuk Seri Shafie's administration without a majority.

Mr Musa had hoped to helm the state government with the assemblymen aligned to him without going to the polls. However, the state governor chose instead to dissolve the assembly and call an election.

Both PN and the so-called Warisan Plus pact had said they would unveil their candidates on Thursday morning, ahead of official nominations on Saturday.