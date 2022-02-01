CNY cheer in Malaysia as families celebrate, with restrictions eased

Malaysians who celebrate Chinese New Year can finally do so with eased restrictions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the authorities will be carrying out checks to ensure compliance with health protocols.

Under the rules, open houses are banned but people can attend reunion dinners, dine out and enter the premises of places of worship.

Many restaurants are fully booked for such dinners, owing to pent-up demand.

"We are fully booked for tonight. Each table can seat only six people instead of the usual 10 due to Covid-19 rules," a worker at Chuai Heng restaurant in Kuala Lumpur told The Straits Times.

Banker Anise Wan, 41, managed to get the last private room at a restaurant in Selangor last week for Feb 12, but she had to pay a deposit to secure the booking.

"Cases are high, but we can take some precautions to limit exposure (to the virus). I believe many still eat out, but also make sure that the reunion activities are within a safe zone. It's the first reunion after the prolonged lockdown," said Ms Wan.

Many people are also spending more this year. Event planner Choo Ben. C, 43, said she spent around RM2,000 (S$647) on food and Chinese New Year goodies, double the amount she spent last year.

Only her husband and children will be celebrating the festival as she is still mourning the loss of her 82-year-old father, who died of sepsis and pneumonia three months ago. "I spent a bit more on buying food to cook at home for the reunion dinner this year. I won't stop my husband and kids from celebrating - after all, we need to be grateful that we still have families to meet and it's the festive season," she said.

Kindergarten teacher and mother-of-three Hazel Goh, 41, will be going back to her home town in Sibu, Sarawak, on Wednesday for the first time in two years.

"My youngest child doesn't even remember what grandma's house looks like, so this year, I am looking forward to a proper reunion. The kids are excited. I am glad I made the decision to go back."

But there are also those who have opted for more subdued celebrations, either because their incomes have been affected by the pandemic or they prefer to remain cautious as a result of a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases blamed on the highly transmissible but less severe Omicron variant of the coronavirus.