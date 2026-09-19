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Cloud seeding set for Klang Valley to combat worsening haze in Malaysia

Members of the public wear face masks as haze shrouds the KLCC Park area and affects air quality.

PETALING JAYA - Cloud seeding operations will be carried out in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya following worsening haze conditions, says the National Disaster Management Agency.

The agency said the operations would be scheduled for Sept 19 and Sept 20.

“However, the operations are subject to weather conditions and the availability of suitable clouds for the seeding process,” said its director-general, Datuk Meor Ismail Meor Akim, in a statement on Sept 19.

The operations will be carried out by the agency in collaboration with the Malaysian Meteorological Department, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and the Air Force.

An Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft will be used as the main asset for the cloud seeding operations. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK