News analysis
Clock ticking for Asean special envoy to Myanmar
He faces the tough task of facilitating political dialogue amid the country's growing crisis
BANGKOK • Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof was declared Asean's special envoy to Myanmar on Wednesday, through no small amount of diplomatic contortion.
The junta that Asean has not officially recognised as Myanmar's government was given a seat at the table, allowing it to veto decisions in the consensus-driven bloc.