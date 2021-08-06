News analysis

Clock ticking for Asean special envoy to Myanmar

He faces the tough task of facilitating political dialogue amid the country's growing crisis

Indochina Bureau Chief
Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof is now Asean's special envoy to Myanmar.
  • Published
    36 min ago
BANGKOK • Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof was declared Asean's special envoy to Myanmar on Wednesday, through no small amount of diplomatic contortion.

The junta that Asean has not officially recognised as Myanmar's government was given a seat at the table, allowing it to veto decisions in the consensus-driven bloc.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2021, with the headline 'Clock ticking for Asean special envoy to Myanmar'.
