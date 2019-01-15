Clip of Johor MB being stopped from riding with sultan, Mahathir goes viral

JOHOR BARU • A video clip showing Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian being stopped from getting into a Proton Saga car has gone viral on social media.

The car was being driven by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to take Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to the airport last week.

In the 31-second clip, Sultan Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir are seen in the driver and front passenger seat respectively, while Datuk Osman is seen trying to open the left passenger door at the back.

However, he is stopped by a man wearing a military uniform, believed to be Sultan Ibrahim's military aide de camp. Mr Osman is then seen uttering a few words to the two leaders.

The incident happened after Dr Mahathir had an audience with Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene last Thursday.

The meeting lasted 1½ hours.

Sultan Ibrahim then drove Dr Mahathir back to Senai International Airport in a first-generation Proton Saga, which the Prime Minister had gifted to the ruler's father, way back in 1985.

The video, which was uploaded by Ops Johor on its Facebook page, garnered 599 comments, 935 shares and 185,000 views on social media as of noon last Saturday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK