Cleric held for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules

The police yesterday arrested firebrand cleric Rizieq Shihab for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions by holding events that attracted thousands of attendees in Jakarta, his lawyer said, as reported by Reuters.

Rizieq - the leader of Islamic Defenders Front, an organisation of anti-vice radicals - returned from self-exile in Saudi Arabia last month. His lawyer said a pre-trial motion will be filed to request his release.

Rizieq is charged with obstruction of law enforcement and incitement of criminal acts, the Jakarta police said, as quoted by local media.

Linda Yulisman