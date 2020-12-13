Cleric held for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules

The police yesterday arrested firebrand cleric Rizieq Shihab (above) for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions by holding events that attracted thousands of attendees in Jakarta.
The police yesterday arrested firebrand cleric Rizieq Shihab (above) for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions by holding events that attracted thousands of attendees in Jakarta.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

The police yesterday arrested firebrand cleric Rizieq Shihab for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions by holding events that attracted thousands of attendees in Jakarta, his lawyer said, as reported by Reuters.

Rizieq - the leader of Islamic Defenders Front, an organisation of anti-vice radicals - returned from self-exile in Saudi Arabia last month. His lawyer said a pre-trial motion will be filed to request his release.

Rizieq is charged with obstruction of law enforcement and incitement of criminal acts, the Jakarta police said, as quoted by local media.

Linda Yulisman

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 13, 2020, with the headline 'Cleric held for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 