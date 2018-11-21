Cleo contest winner dies fighting for ISIS

PETALING JAYA • The winner of Cleo magazine's Most Eligible Bachelor of Malaysia contest in 2010 has been killed while fighting for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Australian newspaper Herald Sun reported that Amir Milson died in 2016 when he stepped on a landmine while carrying another fighter on his shoulder in Syria.

"We heard when he died," Amir's friend reportedly said.

"He was carrying a fighter on his shoulder when he stepped on a landmine. That was it."

In September, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation confirmed his death.

Amir, who was half Malaysian and half Australian, studied mass communication at Curtin University in Perth, according to the report.

In 2010, Amir, who was 27 then, was doing part-time modelling and had even planned to be a television presenter.

During an interview with Cleo, Amir said he wanted to be prime minister and described super model Miranda Kerr and actor Orlando Bloom as a cool couple.

The Herald Sun also reported that Amir, whose real name is Amirrudin Hud Rashid Milson, subsequently got married and had a son.

In 2014, he started becoming radicalised. He then divorced his wife before going to Syria.

According to one of his friends, Amir's conversion to radicalism was a "gradual process".

The friend added that Amir was known as someone who was "handsome, outgoing, extremely friendly, brave and courageous".

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK