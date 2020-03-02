Clear treachery but PH must move on, focus on reforms: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR • Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to move past Malaysia's political turmoil and not lose focus on institutional reforms and programmes for the people.

He was responding to a question on whether he felt robbed of becoming the next prime minister, after former ally Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed to the post with backing from PH rivals Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

"I mean there was clear treachery, but as I've said we have to move on," the Malay Mail website quoted him as telling reporters at the PKR headquarters yesterday.

The turmoil was sparked by members of Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and those of Datuk Seri Anwar's PKR party - led by deputy president Azmin Ali - joining forces with the Malay-dominated Umno and PAS in a bid to thwart Mr Anwar from eventually taking on the premiership.

The move led to the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and the collapse of the PH, whose historic victory at the 2018 General Election brought down the Umno-led Barisan Nasional government.

Mr Anwar had been expected to take over the premiership from Tun Dr Mahathir as part of an agreement they made prior to the election.

"I was magnanimous enough to accept that we need to form this understanding with Tun Dr Mahathir, which we did, only to help secure and save this nation from those who are prone to corruption and abuses of power," he said. "(This is) so that we do not lose focus on institutional reforms and programmes for the people," he added.

Mr Anwar said the people's concerns needed to be at the top of the agenda and suggested that those in power did not have the people's interests at heart, though he did not name anyone.

"What is worse is issues of the rakyat (people), the concerns of the people; poverty, inequality, institution reforms are not on their agenda. Because the only arrangement is to secure power, even with those who are blatantly corrupt, and have been known internationally for abuses of power when they were in office," he was quoted as saying.

Mr Anwar also said that the PKR remained intact despite the exit of 11 MPs, including Datuk Seri Azmin, The Star reported.

He said some of Mr Azmin's supporters have since said they felt betrayed by his actions.

"They expressed remorse as they were not privy to some of the backdoor deals undertaken by some party leaders," he said.