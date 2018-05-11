Cleaning up Malaysia's election materials? Residents help themselves to souvenirs

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)) - Cleaning up Pakatan Harapan (PH) flags in Petaling Jaya after the general election will likely be an easier task than in previous polls.

Party supporters as well as passersby were seen helping themselves to these election "souvenirs", as the May 9 election was judged a historic even with the fall of the Barisan Nasional coalition.

"We were surprised to find most of our flags missing when we went round to collect them," said Billy Wong who headed the PH Damansara campaign team.

"We actually do not mind that supporters are helping themselves to it," he added.

Mr Wong and his team had put up about 5,000 banners and buntings, 35 billboards and 5,000 party flags, covering the residential areas of Kampung Tunku, Bandar Utama and Bukit Gasing at the edge of Kuala Lumpur.

Since the end of the election on May 10, their volunteers have been going around dismantling as much campaign material on the street as possible, starting at 8am and soldiering on till midnight.

"We are slowly but surely clearing all material diligently. To date, we are already more than half-done". Over in Subang Jaya, clearing works have also started and is now 85 per cent underway, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Selayang constituency in Selangor, posters and campaign materials of competing political parties used in the 14th general election are still flying high.

A visit to the Rawang town centre saw many flags and banners with photos of candidates from Barisan Nasional, PH, Parti Islam SeMalaysia and Parti Rakyat Malaysia still left untouched.

Road users do not seem to mind. In fact, some were stopping their vehicles to take photographs of the colourful buntings and posters.

In several housing and business areas, though, residents and business owners have thrown these election materials in heaps at road junctions together with bags of rubbish.