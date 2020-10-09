Clashes in Jakarta as protests over jobs law rage on for third day

JAKARTA • Police and demonstrators clashed in Jakarta yesterday on the third day of protests and labour strikes against a polarising new jobs law passed in Indonesia this week.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the presidential palace in central Jakarta, shouting and throwing stones. Police fired tear gas and water cannon in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Black smoke rose across the capital yesterday afternoon as protesters burned public transport facilities and damaged police posts.

The operator of Jakarta's MRT rail network said underground stations had been closed.

The "omnibus" jobs creation Bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people across the country take to the streets in protest against legislation they say undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

"We ask that the law be repealed immediately," said protester Maulana Syarif , 45, who has worked at Astra Honda Motor for 25 years.

"This is our struggle for our children and grandchildren, and our future generations... (With the new law), our well-being will decrease, and we will lack job certainty."

In the past two days, 800 people have been detained in the capital, Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said. At least two student protesters were hospitalised with head injuries, and six officers wounded.

"I feel sorry for labourers working day and night without sufficient wages or power," said IT student Arawinda Kartika as she marched towards the palace.

Yesterday, demonstrations were under way in almost a dozen cities. Television channels showed footage of the protests, including in remote areas such as North Maluku.

President Joko Widodo's government has championed the flagship legislation as key to boosting Indonesia's ailing economy by streamlining regulations, cutting red tape and attracting more foreign direct investment.

Mr Bahlil Lahadalia, the head of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, appealed to young people to trust the government's intent for the law, which is to create jobs.

"Please be assured this law is to create jobs for the unemployed Indonesian people," he said.

Mr Joko, who was on a working visit to Central Kalimantan yesterday, was accused on social media of avoiding the protests.

Netizens responded to news of his visit using the trending Twitter hashtag #Jokowi Kabur, or "Jokowi runs away".

Mr Bey Machmudin, the secretariat's deputy for protocol, press and the media, said the trip was planned long ago. "The presidential agenda for the food estate has been scheduled in advance. So it has absolutely nothing to do with the demonstrations," he said.

Mr Joko was scheduled to inspect a food estate, examining rice cultivation, fish cages and duck farms in Pandih Batu district, and to distribute initial working capital aid to small and medium enterprises in the Pulang Pisau regency.

REUTERS, THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK