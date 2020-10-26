Clashes feared as Thailand sees more protests

Anti-government protesters in Thailand staged a fresh demonstration yesterday that attracted thousands of people after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ignored their deadline of 10pm on Saturday for his resignation.

Two of the main protest groups said they will stage a rally to the German Embassy today - in apparent defiance of the King, who spends long periods of time in Germany - in support of their demands.

The unprecedented targeting of the monarchy has also triggered rallies by pro-royalists, raising fears of clashes between the rival groups.

SEE WORLD