Civil war fears grow after air strikes on ethnic army

YANGON • As the death toll among Myanmar's protesters rose dramatically last weekend, military air strikes against one of the country's largest rebel groups stoked fears of another problem: full-fledged civil war.

The Karen National Union, which controls an area in the south-east along the Thai border, confirmed on Monday that about 10,000 residents fled to a safe zone last weekend after the Myanmar military conducted air strikes that killed three people.

The fighter jets came out in retaliation against an attack by ethnic Karen rebels on a base of the national army, or Tatmadaw, in which 10 soldiers were killed and another eight were arrested.

The attacks came on the same day that at least 114 people were killed in clashes with the military and police in the deadliest weekend since the Feb 1 coup, sparking condemnation from governments around the world. With the death toll exceeding 500 over the past two months, the prospect of a wider fight with potentially dozens of armed militias risks even more bloodshed.

Australia's Griffith University lecturer Lee Morgenbesser said: "There is a distinct possibility of mass demonstrations cascading into civil war or inter-state war.

"Given the sometimes porous nature of Myanmar's borders, along with the fact that the armed ethnic groups are not subject to state authority, it is likely that the crisis spills across international borders."

On Sunday, a dozen defence chiefs from North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific jointly condemned the use of lethal force against unarmed people. On Monday, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said preparations had begun for an influx of migrants.

"We don't want there to be a mass migration into our areas, but we must also keep human rights in mind," said Mr Prayut, a former army chief who staged a coup in 2014. "As there are violent conflicts in their country, it is only normal that there would be migrations."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also repeated a call for all sides to de-escalate the situation, while declining to comment on the prospect of a civil war. China shares a 2,100km border with Myanmar.

Protesters and key allies of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi have called on Myanmar's numerous armed ethnic groups to band together to face down a common enemy in the Tatmadaw.

On Sunday, the Kachin Independence Army, another armed group that has urged the military to end its crackdown on demonstrators, launched deadly attacks on at least four police battalions in Kachin state, according to Myanmar Now.

Myanmar has hundreds and possibly thousands of armed militias in a country where the state recognises 135 distinct ethnic groups. Of these, around 20 ethnic armed groups have both political and military wings.

In a statement yesterday, three other major ethnic armed groups, including the Arakan Army, said they would join protesters in what they call a "spring revolution" against the Tatmadaw if it does not stop the killing immediately or meet calls to restore democracy.

