Civil servant arrested over theft of items belonging to victims of Malaysian landslide

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian police have arrested a civil servant in connection with the theft of items belonging to victims of last month’s landslide near Genting Highlands.

Selangor acting police chief S. Sasikala Devi said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in the Klang Valley area.

“We also seized items believed to belong to the victims during the arrest,” she told reporters on Saturday at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters.

She said that the police were in the midst of obtaining a remand order on the suspect.

On Jan 1, Hulu Selangor district police chief Suffian Abdullah said the police were aware of a post on social media claiming that an individual was using a Touch ‘n Go toll card belonging to one of the landslide victims.

The post was believed to be posted by a family member of one of the victims.

The police received two reports in connection with the incident and opened an investigation into the alleged theft.

The Dec 16 landslide at a recreational site killed 31 people, including children. The last victim, a boy, was found nine days after the incident.

The landslide was the third-worst landslide disaster in Malaysia in the last 30 years. A total of 61 people survived the tragedy.

The disaster has prompted a move towards reviewing existing regulations on hillside developments, as well as safety measures for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking, especially during the monsoon season. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK