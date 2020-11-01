Cinemas to close temporarily from this month in stages

KUALA LUMPUR • Cinema operators in Malaysia have decided to suspend operations at cinemas nationwide amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

The closures will happen progressively this month, said the Malaysian Association Of Film Exhibitors (Mafe).

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) and TGV Cinemas will cease operation from tomorrow and other cinemas will suspend their movie screenings and concession operations some time during this month as well. GSC plans to reopen its halls next month.

"The closure is a cohesive decision undertaken by the industry in the light of the recent conditional movement control order implementation, which requires cinemas to remain closed, coupled with a lack of new movies releases in the short term, which are essential to attract moviegoers back to the cinemas," Mafe said in a statement.

The cinema industry has suffered revenue losses of up to 90 per cent year on year.

GSC chief executive Koh Mei Lee said that the industry is incurring losses of RM1.3 million (S$427,000) a day, or a total loss of RM475 million for the year.

This compares with a profit of RM102 million last year.

All film exhibitors agree that government assistance and rental support for the struggling industry are much needed.

These would include screen subsidies, exemption of entertainment tax up to next year and loan assistance.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK