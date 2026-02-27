‘Chinese Trump’ brings parents to Malaysia, seen enjoying local delicacies including durian

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – A famous influencer from China, known as the “Chinese Trump”, was seen enjoying Malaysian food, including durian recently.

Posting multiple videos of his visit to Kuala Lumpur including a visit to a local night market to sample Malaysian cuisine and durian as well as visiting other attractions, the influencer said he was in town with his parents.

Calling it a unique experience, the man, whose real name is Mr Ryan Chen, spoke in English and Mandarin to locals as he took his parents around the local night market.

Mr Chen said his father had never been outside of China and he wanted to bring him over for Chinese New Year.

Sampling musang king durians and other delights, Mr Chen, in his videos, was seen asking for durian that was on the bitter side and shared that it was tasty.

He is seen asking his parents to sample local treats including apam balik, an oyster omelette, soya bean milk and other local snacks before asking them their opinion of the delights.

Throughout the videos, he is seen being approached my many locals for photos, receiving compliments for his content.

Internet users, in the comment section, have been sending him warm regards with Malaysians suggesting different places to visit and food to sample.

One user known as mcfarul urged him to hold a meet and greet.

“You have many fans here, you should organise a meet and greet,” he said.

User anneraj, meanwhile, praised him for doting on his parents and welcomed him to Malaysia.

“You are a great and loving to your parents. Please enjoy your trip in Malaysia,” she said.

Mr Chen is a Chinese impressionist and social media personality.

He gained attention in 2024 for videos impersonating US President Donald Trump, which went viral on Chinese social media platforms. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK