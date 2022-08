JAKARTA - Chinese and South Korean automakers are leading Indonesia's drive towards green mobility by producing electric vehicles (EV) locally that may be sold at affordable prices in a market traditionally dominated by the Japanese.

China's SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile launched a mini electric car, Wuling Air EV, at the 11-day Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show last Thursday (Aug 11) in South Tangerang, Banten.