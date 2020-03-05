Chinese lawmaker wanted for Johor state Cabinet

JOHOR BARU • A lot of horse-trading is taking place in the southern Malaysian state of Johor to woo Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen - especially an ethnic Chinese lawmaker - to switch camps.

This is to ensure that the community is represented in the new executive council (exco), as the state Cabinet is called.

The new Perikatan Nasional (PN) governing coalition has 28 assemblymen out of the 56 state lawmakers.

PH also has 28 assemblymen.

Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar last week swore in an Umno politician as the state's new Menteri Besar, even though PH had insisted there was a deadlock, as a minimum of 29 assemblymen was needed to win control of the state.

The appointment shifted the balance from PH in favour of PN, or the National Alliance, a faction led at the federal level by new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

PN comprises Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Malaysia's former ruling coalition PH now consists of three parties after Bersatu left. The three members are Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara.

In Johor, talk is rife that at least three to five PH assemblymen are being targeted for crossover.

Among them are PKR lawmakers Chong Fat Full from the Pemanis state constituency and Jimmy Puah Wee Tse from Bukit Batu.

Mr Puah, when contacted, said he had made his stand clear on his Facebook page - he was still with PH, and the party would not give up.

"I believe that if the people still continue to apply pressure, this bogus government will collapse," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chong said his heart is with PH, but if there is a royal decree for the Chinese community to be represented in the state government, then things might change.

Asked about his earlier stand to support the new PN coalition during his meeting with the Johor Sultan, before switching back to PH the next day, Dr Chong said he had initially been told that Bersatu's Datuk Sahruddin Jamal would remain the Menteri Besar.

"I gave my support to him, as he (Mr Sahruddin) called me personally asking for support. However, I decided to support Pakatan when I found out that an Umno candidate will be the Menteri Besar," he said.

There is talk that the new exco will be appointed by tomorrow, with Umno taking four exco positions, Bersatu three, and the Malaysian Indian Congress and PAS taking one each, while a seat will be kept for a "Chinese exco member".

