Chinese cities tighten Covid-19 measures to avoid Shanghai's woes

BEIJING • Cities across China are rolling out swift measures from mass-testing drives to lockdowns for a mere handful of Covid-19 cases, aiming to keep flare-ups at bay and avoid the economic and social hardships being endured by Shanghai.

Hangzhou, an e-commerce hub a short train ride from Shanghai, has started a mass-testing drive.

Schools in the capital Beijing will start their Labour Day holiday early, and do not have a firm date for students to return.

And the port city of Qinhuangdao, along with Yiwu - known for its production of Christmas decorations - have gone into full or partial lockdowns.

Guangzhou, a major trade and manufacturing hub in southern China, yesterday cancelled hundreds of flights and began testing 5.6 million people over one Covid-19 case.

Under its zero-Covid-19 policy, China has used lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions to stamp out infections.

The strategy is under strain, with the highly transmissible Omicron variant punching through health controls.

Shanghai, which has become the biggest hot spot in China's worst outbreak since the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, has endured a month of lockdown that has kept most of the city's 25 million residents confined to their homes.

The outbreak now appears to be stabilising, with infections falling for a fifth day on Wednesday to 10,622, including asymptomatic cases - the lowest in more than three weeks.

Shanghai, along with Jilin province, have accounted for about 95 per cent of infections in the recent nationwide Omicron outbreak, health officials said yesterday.

After a lockdown of more than a month, Jilin announced this week that it was to gradually lift control measures in its urban areas from yesterday.

In Beijing, 56 cases were reported in the 24 hours ended 3pm yesterday - more than the 50 cases reported a day earlier.

The city's overall tally in the current outbreak has risen to 194, nearly half of which were detected in Chaoyang, its most populous district, known for its night life, malls and embassies.

Beijing's kindergartens, primary and middle schools, and vocational institutions will shut today after the authorities ordered them to start their Labour Day holiday a day early, and said the return date - initially meant to be May 5 - will depend on the Covid-19 situation.

Some 20 million people in Beijing will get tested three times this week as the authorities race to uncover Omicron's spread in the sprawling capital.

A Beijing government official said at a briefing yesterday that the city will take decisive measures to control the outbreak and ensure residents get daily necessities.

"Beijing is going to prove one thing: Whether having Covid-19 outbreaks getting out of control in our mega-city is just a coincidence, or something inevitable," said Mr Hu Xijin, the retired editor-in-chief of Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper and an influential commentator.

"Could there be loopholes we can plug and improve, or is it the result of Omicron having the ability to penetrate any defence erected?"

Hangzhou, with a population of 12 million and home to technology giant Alibaba, has urged residents to get tested every 48 hours.

The company's offices continue to function normally, though employees have to confirm their health status daily, according to several workers, who asked not to be identified disclosing policy.

Qinhuangdao city also announced a partial lockdown, sparking concerns about a further worsening of snarls in global supply chains as local governments take swift measures to stifle Covid-19 flare-ups.

China has fully vaccinated 88.6 per cent of its population, including 81.4 per cent of people aged 60 and above.

