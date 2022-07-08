China's Wang Yi meets Russia's Sergei Lavrov in Bali ahead of G-20 talks

BALI (AFP, XINHUA) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Bali on Thursday (July 7) to discuss Moscow's invasion of Ukraine ahead of a Group of 20 (G-20) ministerial meeting overshadowed by the war.

The pair were pictured holding a bilateral meeting on the Indonesian resort island as the world's top economies gather to discuss the most pressing global issues on Friday, with the Ukraine war at the top of the agenda.

Despite criticism, Beijing has upheld friendly ties with Russia as Western nations have sought to isolate President Vladimir Putin's government from the global financial and diplomatic order over the military assault on its neighbour.

Mr Lavrov informed Mr Wang "about the implementation of the main missions of the special military operation" in Ukraine and reiterated Moscow's rhetoric that its aim is to "denazify" the country, a Russian foreign ministry statement said.

"Both parties underlined the unacceptable nature of unilateral sanctions adopted by circumventing the UN."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the foreign ministers' meeting on Friday and is set to hold bilateral talks with Mr Wang on Saturday.

But he will shun a direct meeting with his Russian counterpart even though they are set for their first showdown since the outbreak of war in February.

Mr Blinken last saw Mr Lavrov in January in Geneva, where the top US diplomat warned Russia of massive consequences if it went ahead and invaded Ukraine, which it did on Feb 24.

Washington has argued that Russia should no longer be a member of the international forum, a position echoed by some Western allies.

But the Russian foreign ministry said Mr Lavrov and Mr Wang stressed "the need for the maintenance and development of the G-20" in their meeting.

Mr Blinken will use the meeting - which is a prelude to a leaders' summit in November - to lobby allies that have been at odds with its position on Ukraine, such as India, to pull away from Moscow.

But China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for the Kremlin by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.

Beijing pursues an independent foreign policy towards Russia and both reject interference from what they have called "third parties".

A meeting between Mr Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in February ended with the pair declaring a "new era" of international relations with "no limits" to their relationship.

Mr Xi assured Mr Putin of China's support for Russian "sovereignty and security" in a phone call last month.

The United States swiftly weighed in, condemning China for "investing in close ties to Russia" despite claiming to be neutral.

On bilateral ties, Mr Wang and Mr Lavrov agreed to further expand cooperation and jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Mr Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Russia have maintained normal exchanges and pushed forward cooperation in various fields in an orderly manner, showing the strong resilience and strategic determination in bilateral ties.

Mr Lavrov said Russia supports the initiatives put forward by China, including the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and will strengthen coordination and cooperation with China.

Mr Wang also said it is the shared aspiration of developing countries to oppose hegemony, bullying and unilateralism.

He added that China stands ready to work with all sides to implement the Global Security Initiative and practise the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.