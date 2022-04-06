China's online insurer ZhongAn buys stake in Indonesian digital lender Bank Aladin

JAKARTA - China's first and largest online insurer ZhongAn Online P&C is buying a stake in Indonesian tech-based syariah lender Bank Aladin, online business and economic research firm Katadata reported on Wednesday (April 6) morning.

ZhongAn was co-founded by the chairmen of Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Ping An, some of China's biggest multinational conglomerates. The firm is interested in capturing the potential market in South-east Asia's largest economy that still has low insurance penetration, Katadata's premium news platform Dinsights reported, citing unnamed sources.

Indonesia's syariah banking is also an underpenetrated market, despite the country being home to the world's largest Muslim population.

The Straits Times understands that Bank Aladin and ZhongAn Tech are going to give an online media briefing at 2pm local timeon Wednesday. No details have been disclosed and Bank Aladin has declined to comment.

ZhongAn's reported investment plan comes as Indonesia becomes one of the hottest investment destinations in the region. It witnessed record deal value last year, with fresh foreign capital pouring into the country in a wide range of tech-based sectors.

Companies in Indonesia raised a total of US$8.56 billion through initial public offerings (IPO) and rights issues in 2021, beating pre-pandemic figures. Indonesia ranked third last year in Southeast Asia, trailing only behind Singapore (US$18.48 billion) and Thailand (US$13.61 billion), according to Bloomberg data. These figures do not include deals done outside the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

In October last year, US venture capital firm Ribbit Capital, a fintech solution partner of the world's largest retailer Walmart, bought a stake in Jakarta-based Bank Jago that also counts Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as an investor. In March last year, GIC acquired an approximately 9 per cent stake in the bank for about three trillion rupiah (S$285 million).

ZhongAn was established in late 2013, initially catering to Alibaba's online shoppers. It has since expanded to offer other services on various platforms, giving comfort to shoppers who buy merchandise at an unfamiliar store.

In early 2019, ZhongAn and Singapore-based Grab formed a joint venture to enter the digital insurance distribution market in South-east Asia. The JV created a digital insurance marketplace that offers insurance products through Grab's mobile app.

Newly established tech-based lenders in Indonesia are enthusiastically tapping into syariah banking in the country, vying for a potential customer base of 45 million. Syariah banking assets in Indonesia represent a mere 7 per cent of total banking assets, dwarfed by Malaysia's 29 per cent and Saudi Arabia's 65 per cent.

Syariah banking assets in Indonesia were recorded at 631.58 trillion rupiah, or a mere 6.59 per cent of the total banking assets, at the end of July 2021, according to data from the Indonesian financial service authority.

Bankers say growth has been stymied because syariah banks, unlike conventional banks, are not ubiquitous, with hardly any physical branches or automated teller machines (ATMs).

Two fundamental principles of Islamic or syariah banking are the sharing of profit and loss, and the prohibition of the collection and payment of interest by lenders and investors.

In a country with more than 100 banks, attention has been focused on conventional banking, with few syariah products and services available.