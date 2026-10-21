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China’s coast guard monitors the Philippines resupplying vessel at disputed shoal

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FILE PHOTO: A China Coast Guard vessel patrols at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 5, 2017. Picture taken April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

China’s coast guard said it monitored the Philippines delivering necessities to a vessel on Second Thomas Shoal.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING - China’s coast guard said it monitored the Philippines delivering necessities to a vessel on Second Thomas Shoal on Oct 21, roughly a month after Manila accused Beijing of obstructing its resupply mission in the disputed South China Sea.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) said the Philippine ship receiving the delivery was “illegally grounded” at the shoal, which China claims as its own territory along with almost all the rest of the South China Sea.

The Philippine military and coast guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s territorial claim in the South China Sea overlaps with those by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, and has fuelled spats and clashes between Beijing and Manila.

On Sept 25, the Philippine Coast Guard accused China of obstructing a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, while China said the Philippines had ignored Beijing’s warnings, prompting “on-site monitoring” and verbal warnings.

A CCG vessel rammed a Philippine boat on a refuelling mission near another shoal in the South China Sea in September, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

China blamed the collision on the Philippines.

The Philippine foreign ministry on Oct 19 summoned China’s ambassador to express its “serious concern and strong objection” about remarks by the envoy that it said conveyed a threat of the use of force.

The Chinese diplomat said he disagreed his remarks conveyed a “threat” as Manila claimed. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.