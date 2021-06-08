China will always support Myanmar in choosing its own path: Senior diplomat

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will always support Myanmar in choosing its own developmental path, Chinese senior diplomat Wang Yi told his Myanmar counterpart on Tuesday (June 8).

Mr Wang assured Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin that China's friendly policy towards Myanmar was not affected by changes to Myanmar's domestic and external situations, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Both men met in Chongqing on Tuesday.

State media cited Mr Wunna Maung Lwin as telling the Asean-China foreign ministers' meeting that the military had made progress on its own five-step road map for the country unveiled after its coup.

"The minister apprised the meeting that the only way to ensure a democratic system that is disciplined and genuine was through the five-point future programme that was declared in February," the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The military defended its seizure of power after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy, saying the old election commission had ignored its complaints of fraud.

A shadow government formed by anti-coup opponents criticised China's embassy in Myanmar for calling junta chief Min Aung Hlaing the "leader" of Myanmar in a posting on its website.