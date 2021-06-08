China will always support Myanmar in choosing its own path: Senior diplomat

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing's policy towards Myanmar was not affected by changes to the country's domestic and external situation.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing's policy towards Myanmar was not affected by changes to the country's domestic and external situation.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    30 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will always support Myanmar in choosing its own developmental path, Chinese senior diplomat Wang Yi told his Myanmar counterpart on Tuesday (June 8).

Mr Wang assured Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin that China's friendly policy towards Myanmar was not affected by changes to Myanmar's domestic and external situations, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Both men met in Chongqing on Tuesday.

State media cited Mr Wunna Maung Lwin as telling the Asean-China foreign ministers' meeting that the military had made progress on its own five-step road map for the country unveiled after its coup.

"The minister apprised the meeting that the only way to ensure a democratic system that is disciplined and genuine was through the five-point future programme that was declared in February," the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The military defended its seizure of power after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy, saying the old election commission had ignored its complaints of fraud.

A shadow government formed by anti-coup opponents criticised China's embassy in Myanmar for calling junta chief Min Aung Hlaing the "leader" of Myanmar in a posting on its website.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 