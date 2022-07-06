China, Thailand discuss boosting trade ties, regional cooperation

China and Thailand reaffirmed political and economic ties during an official meeting between their foreign ministers, who also agreed on the need to promote mutual cooperation in a fast-changing world.

"Although the situation around the world is in chaos and constantly changing, the relationship between China and Thailand has always been strong and sustainable," said China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok yesterday.

His meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai was a follow-up to the latter's China trip in April, when they discussed advancing cooperation and boosting trade and infrastructure growth.

During yesterday's meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues, such as revitalising their economies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, cooperation on multilateral platforms and cyber-security issues.

They also stressed the need for each country to complement the other's economic development strategies, specifically through projects such as China's Belt and Road Initiative and Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor.

One goal is to connect China, Laos and Thailand and build an economic corridor, said Mr Wang.

The China-Laos Railway, which was launched last December, has facilitated the export of Thai agricultural goods to China, and the planned expansion of the railway to Bangkok will establish more cross-border travel and trade.

Mr Wang's visit to South-east Asia this week is seen as Beijing's response to Washington's recent diplomatic and economic outreach to the region.

He also paid a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and they discussed the growing cooperation between their nations, among other issues.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Thailand and China.

Mr Prayut thanked China for responding to Thailand's request to facilitate the import of Thai agricultural products and said that trade between the countries grew by more than 20 per cent in the first four months of the year.

Earlier this year, Thailand faced difficulties exporting goods to China because of the latter's zero-Covid-19 policy which imposed stringent border checks.

Mr Wang's tour of South-east Asia also took him to Myanmar. He is now in the Philippines and will also go to Indonesia and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Mr Wang on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Bali this week, the State Department said yesterday.

The US-China meeting is expected on Saturday, Reuters reported. It will be the latest high-level contact between the two sides, amid high tensions on a range of issues including Taiwan.