China seeks arrest of five Uighurs held in Thailand: Bangkok

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The five were jailed for trying to escape immigration detention in 2020. Of that group, the two pardoned remain in custody awaiting deportation, a rights campaigner and an official told AFP last week.

BANGKOK – Five Uighurs detained in Thailand since 2014 are subject to Chinese arrest warrants, the kingdom’s security chief said on Nov 4 , adding that a court would decide if they would be returned to China.

Human rights groups have raised concerns about the men – members of the Muslim minority group who activists say are persecuted in China – after two of them were pardoned by Thailand in October .

They are among more than 300 Uighurs who fled China and were held in Thailand in 2014. Many have been gradually transferred – one group to Turkey in 2015 and others to China in 2015 and 2025.

The five were jailed for trying to escape immigration detention in 2020. Of that group, the two pardoned remain in custody awaiting deportation, a rights campaigner and an official told AFP last week.

Under Thai law, imprisoned foreign nationals can only be deported once their sentences are complete.

“These five have arrest warrants in China and they have no refugee status,” Chaipruak Doungprapat, secretary-general of Thailand’s National Security Council, told reporters on Nov 4 .

He said that if China requests their extradition, Thailand’s foreign ministry will make an assessment and a court would then decide.

“If the court rules that they are guilty, they will be handed over under the extradition treaty,” Chaipruak said.

“If they win, it depends on whether any (other) country is willing to take them.”

Chaipruak said their situation was different from that of 40 Uighurs sent back to China in 2025 , a move that sparked international condemnation.

“This is a matter of justice, not related to policy, unlike the last 40 people,” he added, without elaborating.

China’s public security ministry said in 2025 that the 40 deported Chinese were “illegal migrants”.

Asked on Nov 4 about the fate of the latest five, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning did not provide details.

“China and Thailand’s cooperation in combating cross-border criminal activities such as illegal immigration is in line with the two countries’ laws, international law and international practice,” she said.

Thailand is not a party to the UN Refugee Convention, but is bound by the international legal principle of non-refoulement, which bars countries from sending people back to places where their lives or freedom are in danger.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the two pardoned men should be allowed to travel to a safe third country.

HRW warned Wednesday that in China they faced “grave risks of torture and other serious abuses”.

Beijing has been accused of detaining more than a million Uighurs and other Muslims since 2017, part of a campaign that the United Nations previously said could constitute crimes against humanity.

China vehemently denies these allegations, saying its policies have boosted economic development and rooted out extremism in the Xinjiang region, where most Uighurs are from. AFP