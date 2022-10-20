China’s Philippine tourism blacklist fiasco: Inquirer columnist

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Last week, Filipinos were shocked to hear Senate president Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri’s surprise announcement that China had blacklisted the Philippines as a tourist destination due to the alleged proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) in the country.

In a brief appearance via video teleconference during a hearing of the Senate ways and means committee, Mr Zubiri shared that Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian told him about the supposed blacklisting during the diplomat’s courtesy call to the Upper Chamber a day prior.

The news immediately spread like wildfire. But a few hours later, the Chinese Embassy made a cryptic clarification: It labelled news of the blacklisting as “misinformation” or “kuryente” (bumsteer) in journalistic parlance.

A fuming Mr Zubiri immediately issued a statement lambasting the Chinese ambassador for making him look like a purveyor of fake news. He maintained that Ambassador Huang really mentioned the word “blacklisted”, although his fellow senators like Senator Win Gatchalian could not recall hearing it.

The Senate president has every reason to be mad. Ever since the Chinese Embassy called his announcement “misinformation”, he has become the target of derision, including mean and sometimes funny memes chiding him for speaking on behalf of the Chinese Embassy.

Mr Zubiri’s predicament was largely his own making. As Senate president, it is not his job to speak on behalf of a foreign government. He should have waited for the Chinese envoy to make the proper announcement instead of him acting like the Embassy spokesman, critics point out.

Worse,Mr Zubiri stole the thunder from the Senate hearing discussing the fate of at least 23,000 Filipinos who are bound to lose their jobs if Pogos are banned.

It also took the spotlight away from the economic benefits that legitimate Pogos bring to the country in terms of taxes and licence fees, including billions of pesos in contributions to the real estate and retail sectors.

While there are “bad actors” in the Pogo industry, the same is true in almost all other business sectors. But the fake or wrong news about China’s supposed blacklisting of the Philippines caused greater damage, as it made the country appear as an “undesirable” investment and tourist destination just because it legalised offshore gaming.

Never mind that the few criminal incidents involving Chinese criminal gangs could be resolved with proper police work.

It is also perplexing that so many senators seem to have bleeding hearts for the Chinese who gamble in online casinos, but are eerily silent on the fate of Filipino fishermen driven away like poachers by the Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

They ask why the Philippines is abetting online gaming when it is illegal in China.

Perhaps they should ask instead, why is government – the Senate included – allowing China to trample on our sovereignty in our own seas when it violates our territorial integrity enshrined in the Constitution? Enough of the charade and pandering to China. Respect begets respect.

The writer is a columnist with the paper. The Philippine Daily Inquirer is a member of The Straits Times media partner Asia News Network, an alliance of 22 news media organisations.