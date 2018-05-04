China reported to have cruise missiles on its S. China Sea outposts

WASHINGTON • China has installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three outposts in the South China Sea, US news network CNBC reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of US intelligence reports.

The installations, if confirmed, would mark the first Chinese missile deployments in the Spratly Islands, where several Asian countries, including Vietnam and the Philippines, have rival claims.

China has made no mention of any missile deployments but says its military facilities in the Spratlys are purely defensive, and that it can do what it likes on its own territory.

China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest report.

The Foreign Ministry said China has irrefutable sovereignty over the Spratlys and that its deployments were for national security needs and not aimed at any country.

"Those who do not intend to be aggressive have no need to be worried or scared," ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

China "hopes relevant parties can objectively and calmly view (the deployments)", she added.

CNBC quoted unnamed sources as saying that according to United States intelligence assessments, the missiles were moved to Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef within the past 30 days.

The US Defence Department, which opposes China's installation of military facilities on outposts it has built up in the South China Sea, declined comment.

"We don't comment on matters of intelligence," a spokesman said.

Mr Greg Poling, a South China Sea expert at Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies think-tank, said deploying missiles on the outposts would be important.

"These would be the first missiles in the Spratlys, either surface-to-air or anti-ship," he said.

He added that such deployments were expected as China built missile shelters on the reefs last year and already deployed such missile systems on Woody Island further to the north.

Mr Poling said it would be a major step on China's road to dominating the South China Sea, a key global trade route.

"Before this, if you were one of the other claimants... you knew that China was monitoring your every move. Now you will know that you are operating inside Chinese missile range. That is a pretty strong, if implicit, threat," he said.

CNBC said the YJ-12B anti-ship cruise missiles allowed China to strike vessels within 295 nautical miles. It said the HQ-9B long-range, surface-to-air missiles could target aircraft, drones and cruise missiles within 160 nautical miles.

