China insurer buys stake in Jakarta-based Bank Aladin

China's first and largest online insurer ZhongAn Online P&C is buying a stake in Indonesian tech-based syariah lender Bank Aladin, online business and economic research firm Katadata reported yesterday morning.

ZhongAn was co-founded by the chairmen of Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Ping An, some of China's biggest multinational conglomerates. The firm aims to capture the potential market in South-east Asia's largest economy that still has low insurance penetration, Katadata's premium news platform D-Insights reported.

Indonesia's syariah banking is also an underpenetrated market, despite the country being home to the world's largest Muslim population.

A joint press statement issued in the afternoon says that ZA Tech, a ZhongAn unit in which Softbank also has a stake, has become Bank Aladin's strategic partner that will act as an investor and a business partner, and will strengthen the Jakarta-based bank's ecosystem.

ZhongAn's reported investment plan comes as Indonesia becomes one of the hottest investment destinations in the region. It enjoyed record deal value last year, with fresh foreign capital pouring into the country in a wide range of tech-based sectors.

Companies in Indonesia raised US$8.56 billion (S$11.64 billion) through initial public offerings and rights issues last year, beating pre-pandemic figures. Indonesia ranked third last year in South-east Asia, trailing behind only Singapore (US$18.48 billion) and Thailand (US$13.61 billion), according to Bloomberg data. These figures do not include deals done outside the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Last October, US venture capital firm Ribbit Capital, a fintech solution partner of the world's largest retailer Walmart, bought a stake in Jakarta-based Bank Jago that also counts Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as an investor. In March last year, GIC acquired an approximate 9 per cent stake in the bank for about three trillion rupiah (S$284 million).

ZhongAn was established in late 2013, initially catering to Alibaba's online shoppers. It has since expanded to offer other services on various platforms.

In 2019, ZhongAn and Singapore-based Grab formed a joint venture (JV) to enter the digital insurance distribution market in South-east Asia. The JV created a digital insurance marketplace that offers insurance products through Grab's mobile app.

Newly established tech-based lenders in Indonesia are keenly tapping syariah banking, vying for a potential customer base of 45 million. Syariah banking assets in Indonesia represent a mere 6.5 per cent of total banking assets, dwarfed by Malaysia's 29 per cent and Saudi Arabia's 65 per cent.

Syariah banking assets in Indonesia were recorded at 631.58 trillion rupiah at the end of July 2021, according to data from the Indonesian financial service authority.

Bankers say growth has been stymied because syariah banks are not ubiquitous, with hardly any physical branches or automated teller machines.

Two fundamental principles of Islamic or syariah banking are the sharing of profit and loss, and the prohibition of the collection and payment of interest by lenders and investors.

In a country with more than 100 banks, attention has been focused on conventional banking, with few syariah products and services available.

South-east Asia's largest economy currently has only two tech-based syariah banks, Bank Aladin and Jakarta-based Bank Jago. The latter launched its syariah mobile banking app in February.

Bank Aladin's chief executive Dyota Mahottama Marsudi told The Straits Times last month that demand for syariah banking is large in Indonesia.

"When we look at other industries in Indonesia such as food and beverage, fashion, and cosmetics, we see that Indonesia is among the largest, if not the largest syariah-compliant market in the world, with syariah-compliant brands beating out those that are not syariah-compliant," Mr Dyota said.

"The sector with the largest gap between syariah-compliant and non-syariah-compliant products is the financial services."

Commenting on the syariah banking industry, deputy chief executive of arch rival Bank Jago Arief Harris Tanjung told The Straits Times: "This is an area where there is an unsatisfied niche."

He added that there was strong demand but convenience and syariah product features had been below expectations.